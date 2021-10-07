Tax credits help those who help Meals on Wheels

Leah Shaffer

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Community Trust Foundation (CTF) has received $5,000 in tax credits from the State of West Virginia to incentivize contributions made to help keep the Mineral County Meals on Wheels program up and running.

Meals on Wheels, administered by the Aging & Family Services of Mineral County, delivers hot meals to seniors in their homes and the person delivering the meal is often the only human contact some seniors have during their day.

Those who make contributions of $500 or more to the program are eligible to receive up to 50% of the contributed amount in the form of West Virginia state tax credits to apply to West Virginia Personal Income Tax or West Virginia Corporate Net Income Tax.

A $1,000 gift translates into an actual $500 savings in West Virginia state taxes.

“These tax credits reward donors for contributions that will benefit the greatest needs in their community,” says CTF executive director Leah Shaffer.

The Meals on Wheels program delivers more than 30,000 hot meals to low income seniors and is critical to providing proper nutrition and safety checks to some of the most vulnerable at this time.

“Let’s not forget those who need us, particularly during these times when the protection of our elderly population’s health is crucial,” Shaffer prompts.

Louie Kitzmiller, director of finance and human resources for Aging and Family Services, stated, “We’re pleased to continue working with Community Trust Foundation for the fifth year as we ask local residents and businesses to support this important community program.”

To find out how you or your business can participate please contact Kitzmiller at lkitzmiller@wvaging.com, call him at 304-788-5467 ext. 110, or contact the Community Trust Foundation at ctf@ctfinc.org

“All of us feel the immediate internal reward of giving to others, but this program adds a bonus -- a financial reward come tax season!” adds Shaffer.

CTF serves Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral counties with the mission of strengthening the region by working in partnership with donors and community groups. CTF establishes permanent funds through local donors and grants to local nonprofits working to build a stronger community. Connecting Philanthropy with Community Good, visit www.ctfinc.org or call 301-876-9172.