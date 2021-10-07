Almost 30 years after plane crash, Keyser man to be inducted in Wall of Valor

KEYSER - A former Keyser resident who lost his life when his military plane crashed near Berkeley Springs almost 30 years ago is being recognized this year by the West Virginia Airport Managers Association.

The association, which sponsors the West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame and the West Virginia Aviation Wall of Valor, recently announced they would be inducting Capt. Dallas O. Adams Jr. into the Wall of Valor.

Adams was co-piloting an Air National Guard cargo plan on Oct. 7, 1992, when the plane burst into flames and crashed into the home of a Berkeley Springs resident at 9:30 a.m.

All of the six crew members on board were killed.

Pilot of the plane was Lt.Col. Alfred John Steinberger III. Associated Press reports said Steinberger attempted to steer the crippled plane away from the homes in the area before it burst into flames and crashed.

Adams, the son of Dallas O. Adams Sr. and Arlene Adams of Keyser, had been stationed at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C. at the time of the crash.

He worked mostly in scheduling and computers at Andrews, and had previously served in Mississippi and Arkansas.

A decorated pilot, he had been awarded the Airmanship Award for “exceptional skill in dealing with an explosion” during a flight from Goose Bay, Labrador, to England.

He was a graduate of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) program, and served with the 167th as a senior pilot with ten years of military experience.

A 1978 graduate of Keyser High School, Adams graduated from West Virginia University in 1982 and immediately entered the Air Force.

He was 32 at the time of his death, and left behind two children, Taryn and Dallas Adams III.

Richard Rock, president of the West Virginia Airport Managers Association, said, “We are most proud of the commitment, dedication, and professionalism that Capt. Adams demonstrated throughout his career.”

A plaque in his honor will be displayed at the Wall of Valor in Clarksburg.

Adams is the second Keyser resident to be recognized by the Airport Managers Association. Longtime aviation enthusiast and expert Bill Pancake was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.