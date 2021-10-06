Mineral County 4-H offers something for everyone

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - October is the month to enroll with a 4-H club and Mineral County’s 4-H program welcomes new 4-H members and new clubs featuring a wide variety of interest areas.

Clubs meet monthly and membership is free.

4-H membership is open to all youths who turn 9 during the upcoming school yea. Some clubs offer Cloverbud programs for K-2 grades. Children who are 5 years old by June 30, 2021, are eligible to join Cloverbuds.

“There are 4-H clubs throughout the county offering a variety of locations and meeting times,” says Margaret Miltenberger, WVU 4-H and Family Extension agent. “4-H develops both leadership and life skills, while fostering citizenship, service and character development.”

There are a wide range of opportunities through joining a club: participating in county and state 4-H camps; exhibiting projects and animals at the Mineral County Fair; joining in special events like WVU 4-H basketball day; scholarships; and becoming a part of the 4-H Teen Leader and Charting program.

“Most clubs are traditional clubs with a general learning focus,” says Miltenberger. “However, there are specialty clubs for youths interested in robotics and agriculture.” Rambunctious Robotics, led by Steve Kimble meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m..

4-H clubs that serve both the Frankfort and Keyser areas include: Gate Club led by Erica Liller (meets first Monday of every month) and the Reese’s Mill Pathfinders led by Heather Powell (meets second Monday).

4-H clubs that serve the Frankfort area include: Denim and Dirt led by Toni Quesenberry and Kelli Nester (meets second Sunday) and the Goalseekers led by Sarah Royal and Wendi Getz (meets third Sunday).

4-H clubs that serve the Keyser area include: Agricolae led by Kari Kesner and Joyce Shobe (meets third Monday); Limestone Vanguards led by Abby Miller, Jami Cox and Erin Ravenscroft (meets second Tuesday); and the Sunnysiders club led by Tommy Nester (meets second Thursday).

The Klover Krusaders 4-H Club led by Eric Iser and Betsy Green serves the Burlington area and meets on the third Monday. The Mountaineer 4-H Club led by Joyce Turner and Sue Bosley serves the Elk Garden area and meets on the second Thursday.

Club members choose from a variety of 4-H projects such as plants, horses, dogs, cats, cooking, rockets, robotics, small engines, entomology, fishing, camping, hiking trials, sheep, beef, swine, goats and photography.

“WVU is interested in forming new 4-H clubs in local communities,” says Miltenberger. “There are options to lead a year-round 4-H club or a six-week special Interest (SPIN) club. SPIN Clubs focus on a topic of interest to youths like cooking, photography, shooting sports, fishing and art.”

To register go to 4h.zsuite.org to set up an account and complete the enrollment forms. If you need help with on-line registration and screen shots to guide you, contact sherry.whisner@mail.wvu.edu. To keep up-to-date about 4-H opportunities “Like” the WVU Mineral County Extension Service Facebook page.

To learn more about the right club for your child and family contact Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension 4-H Agent with WVU Extension’s Mineral County office at m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu or by calling 304-788-3621.