Chi-Town Transit Authority to bring sounds of Chicago to Mineral County

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - As a Chicago tribute band, Chi-Town Transit Authority prominently features the horn section as well as the tight vocal harmonies that Chicago is known for. They are bringing this signature sound to the region for one show only Oct. 16 as the Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU) season continues.

A self-contained eight-piece performance group, Chi-Town is dedicated to recreating the premier concert experience of the band Chicago. The 90-minute performance will get underway at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Church-McKee Arts Center on the campus of Potomac State College.

Performing accurate Chicago covers from the 1970s through the 1990s, Chi-Town is known for generating excitement and prompting audiences to clamor for more.

Perfect for all audience ages and backgrounds this group performs Chicago's music in their original keys, horns out-front, with soulful, clear vocals from the hard rocking "I'm a Man" to ’80s ballads like "Hard Habit To Break" and hits including "Saturday In The Park" and "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?"

Masks are required for this performance. Tickets are $35 at the door or can be purchased in advance for $30 at the Candlewyck Inn, Ace Hardware, and Reed's Drug Store (Keyser); Allegany Arts Council, (Cumberland); Anderson's Corner (Romney) or online at www.eventbrite.com

Admission for the upcoming concert is free to HAU members and Potomac State College students. Area students under 18 are admitted free and young children are admitted free with a paying adult.

For tickets and information please call 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465.

Highland Arts is an all-volunteer organization that depends on individual memberships and, if approved, financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education, with generous in-kind support from WVU-Potomac State.