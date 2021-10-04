Warm the Children off to good start

KEYSER - Warm the Children is off to a good start thanks to numerous donations and the over $4,000 raised by the Rock Hill Chapter of the Warlocks Motorcycle Club.

The club hosts an annual Crab Feast for Warm the Children; the single largest fund raiser for the program.

Warm the Children provides warm winter clothing to Mineral County children in need.

The local Warm the Children Foundation has come to to rely on the Warlocks and their annual crab feast, not only as the largest supporter but the event also kicks off their donation season.

This year, 259 children are signed up to receive warm clothing for the cold weather to come. Members of the Warlocks say the children are always a top priority to the club and it’s members. The event and charity means a lot to them, as they are always looking for ways to help their community. “We’re a small community and we like to give back and help in anyway we can,” he said. “We do this charity because 100% of the profit goes to help the children in our community and that means a lot to us.”

The event always consists of a crab feast and a hog roast, bike games, and live entertainment. They held numerous drawings, with many winners donating back what they won.

As is true for all major fund raisers, the Warlocks’ crab feast depends on a large number of donors who help make things run successfully. The list of donors for the crab feast is as follows:

The Mineral Daily News Tribune and the Mineral County Family Resource Network co-sponsor Warm the Children.