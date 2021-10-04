Mineral County COVID death toll takes a jump in last week

KEYSER - Mineral County’s death toll due to COVID-related complications has jumped by seven within the last week.

Four of the deaths occurred since last Tuesday. Three of the deaths, however, were previously unreported losses that have since been confirmed.

According to Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root, one death in May and two in June had not been reported to the health department at that time and were therefore not counted in the county’s statistics.

They were certified as COVID-related deaths on the state level last week, however, and added to Mineral County’s statistics along with two additional deaths - a 62-year-old female and a 58-year-old female. Both had been hospitalized.

That brought Mineral County’s total to 104, until Monday when the health department confirmed that an additional two residents had succumbed to COVID-related complications - an 80-year-old male and an 81-year-old male. Both of those had also been hospitalized.

Mineral County’s current active COVID cases were at 230 Monday - down from 241 on Friday.

All together, Mineral County has had 3,755 active COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

And while the county’s overall positive numbers may be on a slight decline, Mineral County’s schools continue to feel the affects of the virus, forcing several schools to go to remote learning due to a lack of staffing.

Frankfort Middle School went remote Monday, Fort Ashby Primary was remote Friday, and Keyser Middle School was remote Wednesday and Friday.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.