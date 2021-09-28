Stone House to be open, have flea market this weekend

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

BURLINGTON –The historic Stone House also known as Traveller’s Rest on Route 50 is an important part of local history and the grounds will be filled with all kinds of treasures for the annual flea market Oct. 1-3.

The indoor sales get underway at 8 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. with outdoor vendors starting as early as 7 a.m. with many staying till dark.

There is something for everyone as this sale features action figures, foreign coins, jadeite, crafts, antiques, collectibles, glassware, tools, household items, windows and more.

“We pretty much have anything that you might be looking for,” said Frank Roleff of the Mineral County Historic Foundation and Friends of the Stone House.

The fountain is urging everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to not only to find bargains but also to take a look at the fully restored caretaker's side of the Stone House which was built in 1810. This area will be open for tours with a rug loom demonstration Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Also, live music will be performed from the back porch on Saturday afternoon.

Restoration efforts are continuing with work in recent years focusing on the porches, windows on the entire building, and designing a TM&P Railroad display.

The weekend is also featuring some of the Stone House items including the late Elizabeth Walker’s book showcasing the history of “Traveller’s Rest,” Stone House ornaments, note cards, and shirts.

“With the shutdown of the regular Apple Harvest, we are offering locally made apple butter as well as mums, and pumpkins,” said Roleff.

COVID-19 protocols will be observed including mask use requests, designated six foot spacing, hand sanitizers and open doors and windows for fresh air.

If the weather is chilly, visitors are urged to dress warmly. Food will be available featuring hotdogs with homemade chili sauce.

For more information on the event, or to reserve your spot contact Roleff at 304-790-1538. Reservations are $10 per day or $20 for the three-day event.