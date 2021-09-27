Mineral County Health Department to hold booster clinic

KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department will hold a booster clinic for the Pfizer vaccination on Thursday at the Mineral County Fairgrounds.

The FDA approved a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine last week.

Any West Virginia resident who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and who is 65 years old or older can make an appointment to get a booster shot by calling the health department at 304-788-1321.

In addition, individuals between the ages of 18-64 who have underlying medical conditions or who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of their job or an institutional setting may also sign up for the booster.

Health department administrator A.Jay Root said they decided to hold the clinic at the fairgrounds for ease of operation.

“It’s going to be drive-thru,” he said, adding that holding it at the fairgrounds should make it easier to move people through the line without them having to get out of their vehicles.

Individuals need to bring their vaccination cards and a photo ID when they show up for their appointment.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.