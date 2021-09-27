Binge-worthy: What TV series have you been watching?

KEYSER - Movie nights during the ongoing pandemic are a popular thing to do while many people are at home more, but another thing people are watching more and more are series.

With Netflix, Hulu, Disney, and plenty more offering a wide variety of series, there are plenty to chose from. So what is popular right now?

We asked some of our readers:

Tammy Shears says she has watched so many series during the pandemic, but “Click Bait” is one of the ones she really enjoyed.

Rhenda Cook says “All American” is an excellent show, and she also enjoyed “Lucifer,” “Family Reunion,” and “Money Heist.” She also said she enjoyed everything put out by Disney for kids.

Kristi Downey said “Outer Banks” is the series she chose.

Jennifer Junkins said she had never seen the popular medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” until last year during the pandemic. “I went and started Season 1 and got sucked in; I have now watched all 17 seasons!” she said.

Steve Perske said he has been burning through Netflix series during this time and is currently watching “Madam Secretary.”

According to Netflix, “Lucifer” is the top viewed series at the moment. “Lucifer,” with the final season recently released, is about the devil deciding to take a vacation to Los Angeles and then teaming up with a local detective.

“Clickbait” is a thriller about Nick Brewer, who suddenly disappears, and then a video appears on the internet of a badly beaten Nick holding an intriguing message. His family searches for him and understanding.

Young children seem to be really enjoying “Cocomelon,” which helps them learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and much more in a musical series. Another popular series for kids is “Sharkdog.” The tales of 10 year-old Max and his best friend Sharkdog, who is half dog and half shark, are entertaining kids everywhere.

For older teenagers Japanese animation has taken over, with popular shows like “Naruto” and “My Hero Academia.”

The list for top ten this week on Netflix is as follows:

1. Lucifer

2. Clickbait

3. The Circle

4. Cocomelon

5. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on terror

6. Manifest

7. Sharkdog

8. Nailed It

9. Money Heist

10. On the Verge

Top six on Hulu is as follows:

1. Reservation Dogs

2. Staged

3. Brassic

4. Letterkenny

5. Into the Dark

6. Marvels M.O.D.O.K.

What have you been binge-watching lately?