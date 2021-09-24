Potomac State moving forward with Homecoming plans

Rene Trezise

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College will host Homecoming 2021 activities on campus Saturday, Oct. 16, in which members of the community are invited to participate.

(Note: The safety of students, faculty, staff, and guests continues to be an important guiding factor. Plans could change should the threat of the COVID-19 delta variant increases in which case announcements and refunds would be made.)

Honorees this year include Kenneth Haines, Class of 1950, PSC professor emeritus of modern languages, to be awarded the Alumni Achievement award posthumously; A. Jay Root, Mineral County Health Department administrator, who will receive the Distinguished Service award; and Logan DelSignore, Class of 2012, a local realtor and entrepreneur who will receive the Young Alumni Achievement award.

A Celebration of Life for Kenneth Haines will be held at 10 a.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center. Speakers include Lucas Taylor, PSC Dean of Student Experience; Duke Ebert, a long-time friend; and members of the Keyser Presbyterian Church. Masks are required inside the building. Light refreshments will be served on the Church-McKee Arts Center Plaza following the service.

The women’s soccer team will face Hagerstown Community College beginning at noon, followed by the men’s soccer team facing Hagerstown Community College at 2 p.m. Admittance is free to all spectators.

The Alumni Achievement Dinner will be held in the Davis Conference Center with social hour beginning at 5 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m. The awards program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 years old and under. Reservations are required by Oct. 5 and can be made through Eventbrite at: Go.wvu.edu/psc-homecoming. Seating will be limited to six individuals per table.

Following the banquet, Highland Arts Unlimited will present The Chi-Town Transit Authority in the Church-McKee Arts Center, at 7:30 p.m. This seven-member group has made a life study of the music of Chicago Transit Authority. Chi-Town brings the soul and sound of the original group as never heard before. Cost is $35 at the door or $30 in advance. For tickets and information please call 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465. Potomac State College students gain free admittance with their student IDs.