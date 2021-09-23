Remembering a Hero: Legion seeking help to restore Kelley Memorial Plaza

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - “Jonah Edward Kelley…absent!”

As that name is read every year during the roll call of Keyser residents lost during World War II, it echoes through the soul of Keyser High School graduates, evoking images of Keyser’s hero and the award given in his honor.

It’s the Ed Kelley Memorial, however, that now needs the attention of all who value Kelley’s sacrifice and his heritage in the Keyser community.

“We are requesting help with the major refurbishing and upgrading of the Jonah E. Kelley Memorial located on Piedmont Street in Keyser,” says Boyce-Houser American Legion Post 41 program chairman Frank Roleff.

With an estimated cost over $25,000-$30,000, the project is targeted for completion in two phases by the local post, which maintains the memorial plaza in front of the old Keyser High School.

In the first phase, efforts will concentrate on straightening the flag poles, repairing the benches, repairing or upgrading the spaces between the memorial bricks and landscaping at an estimated cost of $10,000 to $12,000.

The next step will be to provide a permanent display of the 14 informational panels on Kelley.

According to Roleff, “The original laminated printed papers deteriorated and became unreadable; they were redone five years ago and now need to be replaced again. These panels need to be upgraded to a permanent status. The cost to do this is approximately $15,000 to $17,000, bringing the total project cost to $25,000 to $30,000.”

Born April 13, 1923, in Rada, West Virginia, Kelley and his family moved to Keyser as his father went to work at the nearby West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company.

He attended Keyser High School, graduating in 1941 and continuing his studies at Potomac State College before reporting for duty in 1943 with the Army’s newly formed 78th Lightening Division.

The 78th arrived on the front lines of World War II in Belgium in December 1944 and suffered 238 casualties on the first day of fighting. By late January, the division had advanced to Kesternich, where Kelley’s squad was fighting house to house.

Wounded twice, Kelley continued to push his squad’s efforts forward leading the way for the men to secure part of the town. Under additional heavy fire, Kelley attacked the enemy position, taking out the machine gun nest before succumbing to several more machine gun rounds. He was one of 130 posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his ultimate sacrifice.

“Our post is committed to refurnishing the Jonah E. Kelley Memorial. We are working to raise the necessary funds, and we ask that you help us to achieve this goal,” Roleff said.

Donations of any amount are welcome as this is just one of the projects that the American Legion supports locally.

Donations are tax deductible and can be mailed to American Legion Post 41, 66 S. Main St., Keyser, WV 26726. Checks should be made payable American Legion Post 41 with Kelley Memorial Fund on the memo.