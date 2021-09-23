Fulfilling a grandmother's wish: PSC scholarship helps Keyser student

By Rene Trezise

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - An exercise physiology major who wants to become a physician assistant is the 2021-22 recipient of the West Virginia University Potomac State College Dulin Memorial Scholarship, which pays homage to a grandmother’s encouragement for earning a good education to children she raised.

Paige Durr, who graduated from Keyser High School in May, plans to complete two years at WVU Potomac State College before heading to Morgantown to complete her final four years.

“Coming from a big family, receiving the Dulin Memorial Scholarship means a lot to me. I will put this scholarship to good use furthering my education,” Durr said.

The Dulin Memorial Scholarship was created by George and Joann Oss in July 2016. The couple established the scholarship in memory of George’s maternal grandmother, Cora A. Dulin, who raised both him and his younger sister after the passing of their mother when he was just 4 years old. The scholarship is intended to recognize Cora Dulin’s interest in education, especially for those in need of financial aid.

“That was quite an undertaking for her after raising four daughters of her own and caring for my grandfather, who had health problems,” George Oss said. “My grandmother wanted me to get a good education. With the help of a scholarship from Potomac State College, I was able to fulfill her wish for me. Creating an endowed scholarship in her name was a way of perpetuating that desire for others. I think she would be pleased.”

Oss is an alumnus of Keyser High School, WVU Potomac State College and WVU.

The selection criteria for the Dulin scholarship states that any field of study is acceptable; however, recipients must be graduates of Keyser or Frankfort high schools. Students must also demonstrate satisfactory academic progress and have financial need. The recipients will have participated in high school extracurricular activities such as clubs, athletics, civic organizations and activities, among others. Students are eligible to receive the scholarship in their second year at Potomac State College provided they continue to meet the selection criteria.

For more information regarding establishing a scholarship at WVU Potomac State College, contact development director Keri Whitacre at 304-788-7085 or keri.whitacre@mail.wvu.edu