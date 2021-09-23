Mineral County Schools struggle with COVID-related staffing issues

KEYSER - Although the number of COVID positives and quarantines in the Mineral County School system have gone down over the past week, the schools are continuing to struggle with the virus.

Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft said this week that staffing problems caused by the pandemic have often been the main problem and the cause of many classes being closed.

Noting that the decision to move a classroom or school to remove vs. in-person learning is made on one of two factors - “the number of students that might be out from that classroom or who might be positive …. or it could be a coverage issue that we’re maxed out on substitutes” - Ravenscroft said the latter has often been the most troublesome.

“Our employees are part of the community, so as we see more positives in the community that impacts us too,” he said.

It was a staffing issue that contributed to the temporary closure last week of Keyser Primary and Keyser Middle schools.

According to Ravenscroft, in many classes staff members and administrators have even stepped up to help fill in as a means of keeping the schools open.

“Anyone who has bus driver certification has been driving a bus,” he said. “Some of my staff here has been in the schools covering classes. We have custodians working overtime…cooks have been working overtime. I want to acknowledge how much I appreciate them, how much our staff appreciates them … because it’s certainly not an easy thing to do.”

As of Wednesday, there were 53 students with positive COVID results, and eight employees. A total of 174 students and five employees were quarantined due to possible exposures. One school - Fort Ashby Primary - had a classroom outbreak.

Last week, those numbers were significantly higher, with 68 students and five employees testing positive and 212 students and 14 employees on quarantine. There were four classroom outbreaks - three at Keyser Middle School and one at Burlington Primary.

County-wide, the numbers have also started to drop. The Mineral County Health Department reported Thursday that there were 307 positive cases, while Wednesday’s number was at 334 and Tuesday’s number at 360.

