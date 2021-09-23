Carpendale tunnel broken into; police searching for suspects

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

CARPENDALE -- With gates placed on both ends of the Knobley Tunnel in August, it didn’t take long before someone broke through.

“They weren’t up three weeks before someone was messing with them,” said Carpendale mayor Diane Baker.

“The tunnel is not safe to be in,” Baker added, noting that the gates were put up for everyone’s protection while officials seek funding to repair the ceiling timbers that are coming down due to years of water damage.

“We’re going to weld all the bolts on to keep them from taking them out,” said Baker of the town’s next step.

According to Baker, those responsible for destroying the gates will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Cameras throughout the area captured those involved and continually monitor around the tunnel trail.

Baker praised the Ridgeley Police Department for their prompt response to the incident and ongoing efforts to charge those responsible.

In other business in Carpendale, the town is invited to turn out and participate in the Delaney’s Dream 5K set for 9 a.m. Sept. 25. Participants will meet at the pavilion at Holy Cross United Methodist Church for the 2021 run to benefit the Delaney’s Dream Foundation in memory of Delaney Mickey.

A community-wide yard sale will be held beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in conjunction with Holy Cross United Methodist Church. Residents are invited to join in with their own sales and are responsible for their own signage.