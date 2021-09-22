Sharing History: Fort Ashby Days to take visitors back in time

FORT ASHBY - Visitors to Ashby’s Fort Museum on the weekend of Oct. 1-3 will have a chance to not only learn about the history of Ashby's Fort, but also to get a glimpse of the lifestyle typical of that time period.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1, country music singer Glen Shelton will kick off Fort Ashby Days with his concert “That’s Love, God & Country.” Tickets are $10. Audience members should bring a blanket or a chair.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, a grand parade travels from the Fort Ashby Fairgrounds, down Route 28 to the Old Fort on Dan’s Run Road. A flag raising kicks of the day of craft demonstrations by woodworkers, a blacksmith, an 18th Century clothier, a gunsmith, musical instrument maker and more. Some of the demonstrators, along with other vendors, will offer their wares for sale.

Dr. James Hoey will talk about local history and the role Ashby’s Fort played in the formation of our nation.

Children’s activities will range from tie-dying T-shirts to assisting the blacksmith, to marching as a soldier from 1755. This is definitely an event for all ages.

Historical re-enactors from the French and Indian War (1755-1763) will be camping at the site for the weekend, cooking their own food – with occasional samples for visitors - demonstrating military skills, firing their muskets and a canon. The great Jim Morris, who makes fiddles from cigar boxes and banjos from salad bowls, will be on hand playing music with friends. Refreshments vendors will be on hand to make a day-long visit all the more enjoyable.

Ashby’s Fort Museum will re-open with brand new exhibits with interpretive displays and biographical information about the people involved in and around the fort in its heyday – a Delaware war chieftain, the women of the fort, a French Marine, and of course, Captain John Ashby and his feisty wife Jane, all made vivid in sight and sound.

The activities close for the evening at 5 p.m.

The community celebration continues into Sunday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. with a mini-concert by Mountainside Baroque with their 18th Century instruments. Nearly all activities will be outside; for lectures and other inside events, masks and appropriate social distancing will be required.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 1

4 p.m. – Ashby’s Rangers and the Maryland Forces gather to prepare for weekend drills and military demonstrations.

7 p.m. – Glen Shelton, country singer – Concert in the Museum

“That’s Love, God & Country”- donation requested

Saturday, Oct. 2

Times are approximate. All events take place in and

around the Old Fort Museum unless otherwise noted.

9:30 a.m. – Parade participants gather at the fairgrounds.

10 a.m. – The grand parade begins its journey from the fairgrounds, heading south on Route. 28, turning left at the traffic light and ending at the Old Fort Museum.

10:30 a.m. – Flag raising ceremony and Pledge of Allegiance led by The Boyce-Houser Post #41 American Legion, Keyser.

10:45 a.m. – Crafts people and sutlers (merchants) open for business.

11 a.m. – Tours of the Visitor Center, the 1755 Fort footprint and the new museum exhibits will be conducted all weekend. Ongoing activities include visits with historical re-enactors, shopping, enjoying a sandwich from the food truck. Craft demonstrations will continue all day with blacksmithing, woodworking and pole-lathe turning, colonial clothes making, historic gun display, 18th Century militia drills, musical instrument making from salad bowls and cigar boxes, and children’s activities.

12 p.m .– Firing of the cannon, followed by flintlock musket demonstration.

CHILDREN’S TIE-DYING BEHIND THE VISITOR CENTER – Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

1 p.m. – Presentation, “The Story of Frankfort” by Jim Hoey in the Visitor Center.

1:30 p.m. – Stop by the blacksmith behind the museum. Children can help pump the bellows.

2 p.m. – Appalachian traditional music from Jim Morris and Friends.

2:30 p.m.– Demonstration of pole lathe turning.

Occasionally throughout the weekend - 18th century Chamber Music in the log building.

3 p.m. – Firing of the cannon followed by 18th Century martial drill exercises.

3:30 p.m. – Chat with Kateri Fikar who demonstrates the art of creating 18th century clothing.

5 p.m. – Sutlers and craftspeople close for the day. Military forces settle in for the evening.

Sunday, Oct. 3

11 a.m. – Craftspeople and sutlers – open for business.

11:15 a.m. – Tours of the Visitor Center, the 1755 Fort footprint and the new museum exhibits will be conducted all weekend. Other ongoing activities include craft demonstrations, woodworking, clothes fabrication, along with children’s activities, visits with historical re-enactors, shopping , or pick up a snack at the food truck or the ice cream stand.

CHILDREN’S TIE-DYING BEHIND THE VISITOR CENTER – Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m, 3 p.m.

12:30 p.m. – Flintlock musket demonstration.

1 p.m. – Presentation, “Ashby’s Fort and the War that Made America” by Jim Hoey in the Visitor Center.

1:45 p.m. – Take a break to enjoy 18th century chamber music from Mountainside Baroque Academy faculty, staff and students - in the Log useum.

2:30 p.m. – Visit the military encampment and learn about some of the skills needed to live on the frontier of colonial Virginia.

3 p.m. – Take a self-guided tour of the new exhibits in the Log Museum, going at your own chosen pace.

4 p.m. – Closing time.

Friends of Ashby’s Fort are grateful to all participants in this weekend’s activities: The Fort Ashby VFD and all who were in the Saturday morning parade, our demonstrators, musicians and sutlers. Thanks to Fort Ashby Primary School for permitting the use of their parking lot. And we are grateful to all of our sponsors who advertised in the program booklet . Please show your appreciation by patronizing them.

Fort Ashby Days and the development of the Ashby’s Fort Museum complex, the annual archaeological exploration, concerts, and other activities are all made possible by the generous support of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Humanities through the West Virginia Humanities Council.