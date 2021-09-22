From pruning bushes to making soup, online classes to touch wide variety of topics

KEYSER - Mineral County residents of all ages will have the opportunity to go online in October and study a wide-ranging list of topics, from arts and crafts to health and safety.

The West Virginia University Extension Service and the West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service (WVCEOS) are offering the classes as a part of the “Helpful Hands” Leadership and Enrichment Conference.

The courses are free and open to the public.

“Members have planned an excellent lineup of classes that you will definitely enjoy,” says Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Mineral County Extension agent. “Classes are free and open to the community. The courses cover everything from history, health, safety, crafts, and food demos – there is something for everyone.”

Classes begin Oct. 5 and run through Oct. 21 with programs to suit your schedule in mornings or afternoons (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays). Simply choose the classes that interest you.

The conference will offer courses on the following topics: West Virginia Women in Basketball,” “Wine a little – Laugh a lot,” “The ABC’s of Pruning,” “Safe Driving Tips,” “American Fashion through the Decades,” “Dining with Diabetes,” home hazard awareness, home fire safety, “Heart & Hands: Engaging in Service,” “Mounds of West Virginia,” “Walk with Ease,” “Diet Fads and Fasting,” “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” “Haunting History – the Trans-Allegany Lunatic Asylum,” “Railroads That Carved West Virginia,” and “West Virginia Rhythm – Music in the Mountain State.”

Additionally, experts from WVU Extension Service will provide food demonstrations on rose apple tarts, soup making, and changing up your breakfast!

Craft classes include how to make a penny rug, and tiny bouquets in a cup.

All courses will be offered through Zoom and easily accessed via your computer, tablet or smartphone. New to Zoom? An educational session on “Zoom basics” will be offered Monday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Visit the WVU Extension Service CEOS conference website for more details and the registration link. https://extension.wvu.edu/conferences/ceos-conference

Deadline to register is Oct. 1.

For more information, including a detailed schedule of class dates/times, contact the WVU Mineral County Extension Service at 304-788-3621 or m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu, or your local county office. WVU Extension programs are open to everyone.