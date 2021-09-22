Are you a true Mineral Countian? Take this quiz and find out how much do you know about your county

Formerly a part of Hampshire County and born out of the Civil War, Mineral County has a long and storied history.

How much do you know about your county?

Whether you’ve lived here all your life, or just made your home here, we’re betting there are some things you don’t know about Mineral County and her history.

Check out the following questions and give yourself a point for every one you answer correctly. Then don’t forget to share your score on our Facebook page!

1. The longest mountain in Mineral County is: A) Knobley Mountain, B) Green Mountain, or C) Backbone Mountain.

2. Larenim Park on Patterson Creek Road near Burlington got its name because: A) Larenim is an Indian word for “big park,” B) Larenim is Mineral spelled backwards and was suggested as part of a county-wide naming contest, or C) Larenim is the name of the stream that flows through the park.

3. The Mineral County Courthouse was built in 1868 on land donated by: A) Richard Carskadon, B) Henry Gassaway Davis, or C) George Washington.

4. The town of Ridgeley was incorporated in 1914. What was the original name of the town? A) Fort Flag, B) Paddytown, or C) St. Clairesville.

5. Mineral County’s community theater group, Apple Alley Players, got their name because: A) Their first play was “The Apple Tree,” B) They were named after the alley behind the Music Hall, where performers used to gather to sing and play years ago, or C) Their first theater was built in a former apple grove.

6. The Burlington Chapel of Smith’s Funeral Home was the former: A) Homestead Hotel, B) Burlington Manor, or C) Elk Lodge.

7. The current mayor of Piedmont is: A) Benjamin Smith, B) Allen Smith, or C) Paula Boggs.

8. WVU Potomac State College is located on the site where the following was once located: A) A housing development, B) a Civil War prison, or C) Fort Fuller.

9. Keyser’s municipal swimming pool is named after: A) Former pool manager Jim Turbin, B) Former pool manager John R. Shelton, or C) Former Phillies baseball player John Kruk.

10. Jack Rollins, author of “Frosty the Snowman” and “Here Comes Peter Cottontail,” is buried: A) In Queen’s Point Cemetery, B) On his family’s farm, or C) At Claysville Church.

11.“Christy” author Catherine Marshall lived in Keyser while her father was pastor of what church: A)Living Faith Fellowship, B) Grace United Methodist Church, or C) Keyser Presbyterian Church.

12. The northern border of Mineral County follows: A) The North Branch of the Potomac River, B) New Creek, or C) Patterson Creek.

13. Where was Dr. Henry Louis “Skip” Gates born? A) Keyser, B) Piedmont, or C) New Creek.

14. Kevin Bennear, vocalist with “The President’s Own” Marine Band, is from what Mineral County town: A) Keyser, B) Elk Garden, or C) Wiley Ford.

15. Which of the following structures is believed to be the oldest structure in Mineral County, having been built by Edward McCarty in 1815: A) The Carskadon Mansion, B) The Stone House, or C) The Heritage House.

16. How many times did Keyser (then called New Creek) change hands during the Civil War? A) Five, B) Eight, or C) 14.

17. What was originally located where the Burlington Library is now? A) The TM&P Railroad Station, B) The original Burlington Children’s Home, or C) Burlington Union Church.

18. Which of the following were former names for the current town of Fort Ashby? A) Frankfort, B) Fort Cumberland, or C) Alaska.

19. The youngest incorporated town in Mineral County was Carpendale, established in 1990 and combining three different subdivisions into one town. Who was the town’s first mayor? A) Doris Marks, B) Frank Carpenter Jr. or C) John L. Miller.

20. During the Civil War, which group frequently raided Piedmont in an effort to disrupt the B&O train service to the Union solders? A) The 101st Lightning Division, B) McNeill’s Rangers, or C) Robert’s Marauders.

BONUS QUESTION:

What was the original name of WVU Potomac State College? A) Potomac State Finishing School, B) Keyser College, or C) West Virginia Preparatory School.

ANSWERS:

1. A) Knobley Mountain.

2. B) Larenim is Mineral spelled backwards.

3. B) Henry Gassaway Davis

4. C) St. Claresville

5. B) They were named after the alley behind the Music Hall

6. A) Homestead Hotel

7. C) Paula Boggs

8. C) Fort Fuller

9. B) John R. Shelton

10. A) Queen’s Point Cemetery

11. C) Keyser Presbyterian

12. A) The North Branch of the Potomac River

13. A) Keyser (His family soon thereafter moved to Piedmont)

14. B) Elk Garden

15. B) The Stone House

16. C) 14

17. A) The TM&P Railroad Station

18. A) Frankfort and C) Alaska

19. A) Doris Marks

20. B) McNeill’s Rangers

BONUS: C) West Virginia Preparatory School

How did you do?

0-5 - I don’t know much at all about my county.

6-10 - I’ve passed through Mineral County, but never thought much about it.

11-15 - I like it here and I want to know more about where I live!

16-20 - I am a Mineral Countian and proud of it!

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.