COVID cases in West Virginia: Where to get a COVID test, vaccine and how hospitals are doing

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in West Virginia, putting the state at the top of the list for the spread of the coronavirus.

West Virginia ranked second among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

This comes a week after The New York Times said the state had a case count of 109 per 100,000, which was a 45% increase in the last 14 days. They also noted at the time that the daily hospitalization average in the state was 917, which was a 31% increase in the last 14 days.

New coronavirus cases increased 4.3% in West Virginia in the week ending Sunday as the state added 12,828 cases. The previous week had 12,305 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Here's what to know about the surge in COVID cases in West Virginia:

Where are COVID cases increasing?

Adding the most new cases overall were Kanawha County, with 978 cases; Cabell County, with 766 cases; and Wood County, with 651. Weekly case counts rose in 33 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Harrison, Marion and Mineral counties.

Within West Virginia, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lewis County with 1,559 cases per 100,000 per week; Ritchie County with 1,392; and Braxton County with 1,361. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased 1.1% from the week before, with 1,030,256 cases reported. With 0.54% of the country's population, West Virginia had 1.25% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 36 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Where to get a COVID test and results from wv.getmycovidresult.com

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources offers residents multiple sites for free COVID-19 testing across the state.

Proof of insurance is not required but may be requested at some venues. Those getting tested should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Check out free testing sites by county here.

The DHHR is also working with wv.getmycovidresult.com to help provide test results to the community.

COVID vaccination rates in West Virginia

Even with rising cases, West Virginia boasts a 52% full vaccination rate of the state's more than 1.7 million population.

State officials are encouraging anyone 12 or older to be vaccinated. Find out where you can get a free COVID vaccination here.

Deaths after receiving the COVID vaccine

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reports of death after COVID-19 vaccination are rare.

More than 346 million doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the United States from Dec. 14, 2020, through Aug. 2. During this time, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System received 6,490 reports of death (0.0019%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after vaccination to the reporting, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause. Reports of adverse events following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.

WV hospitals reach 'crisis level of care'

West Virginia University of Medicine said in a Facebook post that nine of its hospitals are operating under a "crisis-level of care." One hospital declared an emergency crisis Wednesday due to a strain on its oxygen system that occurred because of the high volume of COVID patients.