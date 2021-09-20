Mineral County reports 4 additional COVID-related deaths

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER - Mineral County has lost four additional residents in the past three days to COVID-related issues.

The Mineral County Health Department reported Monday that three residents - a 41-year-old male, a 58-year-old male and a 50-year-old male - had passed away. All three had been hospitalized.

On Friday, the health department reported the death of a 92-year-old female.

These last four deaths bring the total of Mineral Countians lost to COVID-related issues to 100 since the pandemic started.

The health department also reported on Monday that there were 452 current positive cases - a decrease of 147 since Friday. In that same time frame, however, 227 of the 597 were placed on the recovered list, meaning the positive cases actually increased by 82.

Health department administrator A.Jay Root also released data Monday, broken down by age group, on how many Mineral County residents have been fully vaccinated, and how that compares to the state statistics.

A total of 75.4% of Mineral Countians age 71 and above have been vaccinated - representing the highest percentage age group in the county.

Statewide, 76.2% of that age group have been fully vaccinated.

The lowest age group in Mineral County for vaccination rates is those ages 12-15, which is at 16.5%. Statewide the number is 28.3%.

The remaining statistics, in descending order, are as follows:

Ages 61-70: 60.4% (statewide 69.2%).

Ages 51-60: 42.6% (statewide 57.3%).

Ages 41-50: 32.3% (statewide 49.7%).

Ages 31-40: 27.1% (statewide 43.2%).

Ages 21-25: 25.4% (statewide 38.7%).

Ages 16-20: 23.3% (statewide 39.1%).

Ages 26-30: 20.5% (statewide 35.7%).

