A Lesson in Kindness: FMS class reaches out to state hit by hurricane

SHORT GAP - A lesson in natural disasters turned into a community service project recently for a science/social students class at Frankfort Middle School.

Teacher Lisa Beeman's class spent the last two weeks discussing natural disasters, specifically flash floods. This topic soon led into Hurricane Ida and the effects it had on the local area. Last week, they continued the topic by discussing the longer impact on Louisiana after the hurricane, and learned that the federal government has sent FEMA to the state to help families in need.

Beeman found out that her brother-in-law still works for FEMA and was headed there for several weeks to help with the destruction. Her students then decided to collect granola bars as a way to step up and help. In only two days they collected around 70 bars, which will be sent to Louisiana to help the volunteers or members of the community who are in need.