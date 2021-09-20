City of Keyser reinstitutes mask requirement; closes meetings

KEYSER - All persons entering Keyser City Hall must now be masked.

The city announced the mask mandate Monday morning via their official Facebook page.

“Per health department recommendation, the City of Keyser is requiring masks to be worn by everyone entering City Hall, regardless of vaccination status,” the announcement stated.

In addition, Wednesday’s council meeting will be closed to in-person attendees, but will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

The Keyser City Council has actually been live-steaming its meetings since 2020 when the pandemic forced the area’s first safety shutdown.

The city’s announce came on the same day the Mineral County Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in Mineral County, bringing the total death toll to 100 since the pandemic started.

As of Monday, there were a total of 452 active positives in the county.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.