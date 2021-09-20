Bikes, drugs and proper process: The Keyser City Council answers questions

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER - Bicycles, drugs and the proper bidding process. Those are the three things that seemed to be on residents’ minds as the Keyser City Council launched a question-and-answer forum for its citizens.

After having somewhat unsuccessfully tried to get citizens to attend council meetings in person to ask questions or comment as opposed to fueling rumors on social media, the council posted on their own Facebook page on Aug. 31 to invite citizens to ask questions which the officials said they would answer at the next meeting.

On Sept. 8, they had three questions which they addressed: What does the police department do with the bicycles they either find or confiscate? What can the city do about the alleged drug activity at a low-income housing building located in Keyser? Did the city follow proper procedure in obtaining bids for the dirt pile they moved on county-owned property (the old tennis courts) along Route 46?

In regard to the bikes, police chief Paul Sabin said none are sold as it was rumored on social media.

If a bike is found, or confiscated in a theft investigation, the officers will run the serial number or tag if it has one to try to determine who the owner is. If they owner is found, the bike is returned.

Many times the owner cannot be located, however.

“There must be at least 50 or 60 bicycles there right now,” Sabin said of the impound area.

In most cases, the bikes just sit there, unless they can be put to better use.

“We’ll put a tag on it and after 30 days, if it’s worth anything … if someone comes in and says he doesn’t have any transportation, we’ll donate it,” Sabin said.

“The city does not make any money; we don’t sell them and the officers don’t put any money in their pocket. They are donated,” mayor Damon Tillman emphasized.

“In the 14 years that I’ve been here, I’ve never seen one sold,” Sabin said.

As for the question about cleaning up the alleged drug activity at the low-income apartment building, Sabin said the police department “has arrested the ones we can arrest,” noting that many of the arrests are for simple trespassing.

The chief said he continues to work with the current building supervisor to try to do what they can.

The bidding process for the dirt pile project was also addressed, with finance commissioner Mike Ryan noting that, per state code, bids under $25,000 do not have to be advertised.

In this case, the city obtained two bids - both of which were far below that threshold - the the low bid of $17.600 was accepted.

The council is continuing to encourage citizens to ask questions to be addressed during council meetings by using the “contact us” feature on the city’s website www.cityofkeyser.com, or by emailing the city administrator at cityadmin@cityofkeyser.com.

The next council meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. but will be closed to in-person visits. The livestream may be viewed on the city's Facebook page.