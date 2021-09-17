Keyser grad wins full scholarship from 'Babydog' sweepstakes

CHARLESTON – Former Keyser High School soccer standout and Kelley Award nominee Caden Staggers has won a full four-year scholarship as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” vaccination sweepstakes.

Justice announced the winners Thursday, which included Staggers, Brenden McCutcheon of Morgantown, and Katelyn Roberts of Spurlockville.

Each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books - a prize valued at over $100,000.

As a member of the Golden Tornado athletic program, Staggers was the soccer team’s leading scorer in 2015 and was recognized as one of the top 20 foul shooters and top 5 three-point shooters in his junior and senior years on the basketball team.

He was one of the 2017 nominees for the Jonah Edward Kelley Award.

He attended WVU Potomac State College, where he played basketball and obtained an associate degree in physical therapy technician/assistant, and is currently studying public health at West Virginia University.