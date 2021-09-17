Grace UMC to hold Rally Day Sept. 26

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Grace United Methodist Church in Keyser will be celebrating Rally Day on Sunday, Sept. 26, during the 9:45 a.m. Sunday school hour and at the 11 a.m. worship service.

The church will be welcoming students of all ages back to Sunday School, celebrating the promotion of the children moving up to a new class, and introducing Sunday school teachers at 9:45 a.m. in the sanctuary.

The 11 a.m. worship service will include a dedication ceremony for the church’s Christian Education leaders and teachers. The new third graders will be presented with Bibles.

Everyone is invited to stay after the 8:30 a.m. worship service or arrive around 9:15 a.m. to join in some fellowship and refreshments.

The church will be hosting a meet and greet time before the Rally Day events begin in the sanctuary at 9:45 a.m.

Sunday school classes are available for all ages – nursery through adults.

Teachers are as follows: Nursery – Monica Simmons; Pre-School/Kindergarten/Elementary I-II – Patsy Koontz, Julie Smith and Shannon Cutter; Elementary III-IV – Stacey McClintock and Melissa Rogers; Middle School (grades 5-8) – Lisa Chaney Rodeheaver; High School – Mark Conrad; and our adult classes include the Gary Wilson Class – John Wilson; Searchers – Rhona Fritsch, Sue Sekella, and Patsy Shank; Harry Reese Class – David Harman and Joan Bolyard; and the Bane Class – Mary Lou Bane and Joann Parrish.

Grace United Methodist Church is located at 30 S. Mineral St. in Keyser. Parking is available in the lots off St. Cloud and Orchard streets. Handicapped parking and building access is located at the Orchard Street entrance.

Masks are required inside the building to protect those who are unable to be vaccinated.