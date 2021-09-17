Festival to highlight Mineral County history

KEYSER - Mineral County has a rich history, playing a part in some of the most pivotal times in our nation’s history.

Several county organizations are taking the opportunity to highlight that history when they present the first Heritage Trail Weekend Oct. 1-3.

During that weekend, Ashby’s Fort Museum, the Mineral County Historical Society Museum, Old Stone House/Travellers Rest, the Carskadon Mansion, and the Nancy Hanks Memorial Cabin will be open for tours.

Admission is free at all locations.

The schedule is as follows:

- Ashby’s Fort Museum will be open Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 3, from 12- 4 p.m. Activities will include a concert Friday night, parade Saturday morning, re-enactors, vendors, food, and drills.

- The Mineral County Historical Society Museum will be open for tours Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 3, from 12 - 4 p.m. The museum will have displays highlighting many different aspects of the county’s history, including railroads and mining, education, music, and medicine.

- The Old Stone House/ Travellers Rest will be open Friday, Oct. 1, to Sunday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Visitors can tour the Stone House and learn about the significance it played along the historic Northwestern Turnpike. The annual flea market will be held during this weekend as well.

- The Carskadon Mansion will be open for tours on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tours will be offered through this home of Mineral County native and political figure Thomas Carskadon.

- The Nancy Hanks Memorial Cabin will be open Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be visitors’ chance to step inside the replica cabin of Nancy Hanks, mother of the 16th president, Abraham Lincoln.

The weekend is being presented by Mineral County Tourism, the Friends of Ashby’s Fort, the Mineral County Historical Society, the Mineral County Historical Foundation, and the Nancy Hanks Homeowners Association. To stay up to date with these entities and their activities, follow Mineral County Tourism on Facebook!

For further information, contact executive director Ashley Rotruck at 304-790-7081 or by email at mineralcocvb@gmail.com. You may also contact each organization with any questions as well. You may call Ashby’s Fort at 301-697-9292, Historical Society Museum at 304-813-7473, Stone House at 304-790-1538, Carskadon Mansion at 304-813-5006, and Nancy Hanks at 304-289-3157.