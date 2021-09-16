Mineral County 4-Hers bring home Best of Show

Liz Beavers
Mineral Daily News-Tribune
Harleigh Oswood of Mineral County won a Best of Show award for her 4-H exhibit at the West Virginia State Fair. Harleigh's project included a display of ribbons she has earned exhibiting animals at the fair.

LEWISBURG - Two Mineral County 4-H members brought home Best of Show awards for their 4-H project exhibits at the West Virginia State Fair.

Breanna Davis  turned her market sheep project into an outstanding project exhibit and Harleigh Oswood was recognized for her market goat ribbon project which included the many ribbons she has earned showing market animals over the years.

Breanna Davis displays her 4-H exhibit which won Best of Show at the West Virginia State Fair this year.

Both exhibitors were also selected as Gold Ribbon winners at the Mineral County Fair.

“Congratulations Breanna and Harleigh for representing the Mineral County 4-H program so well at the Mineral County Fair and the West Virginia State Fair!” said Margaret Miltenberger, WVU 4-H Extension agent.

Anyone wishing to join Breanna or Harleigh in the opportunities offered through the 4-H program may begin enrolling on Oct. 1.

You may call the WVU Mineral County Extension Serviceat  304-788-3621 or email mineralcountyextension@mail.wvu.edu for more information.

4-H is open to all age eligible youths.