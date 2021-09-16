Mineral County 4-Hers bring home Best of Show

LEWISBURG - Two Mineral County 4-H members brought home Best of Show awards for their 4-H project exhibits at the West Virginia State Fair.

Breanna Davis turned her market sheep project into an outstanding project exhibit and Harleigh Oswood was recognized for her market goat ribbon project which included the many ribbons she has earned showing market animals over the years.

Both exhibitors were also selected as Gold Ribbon winners at the Mineral County Fair.

“Congratulations Breanna and Harleigh for representing the Mineral County 4-H program so well at the Mineral County Fair and the West Virginia State Fair!” said Margaret Miltenberger, WVU 4-H Extension agent.

More:Mineral County 4-H leaders learn how to teach ag

More:Mineral Countians dive into history at Jackson's Mill

More:Mineral County 4-Hers go on adventure to Jackson's Mill

Anyone wishing to join Breanna or Harleigh in the opportunities offered through the 4-H program may begin enrolling on Oct. 1.

You may call the WVU Mineral County Extension Serviceat 304-788-3621 or email mineralcountyextension@mail.wvu.edu for more information.

4-H is open to all age eligible youths.