News Tribune now offering online event calendar

In an effort to better serve our growing online readers, the Mineral Daily News Tribune is now using an online calendar for local events.

The calendar, at www.newstribune.info/things-to-do/events/, allows visitors to search for events by category, location or date. it also allows visitors to see other events from around the area that have been entered into the system.

The great thing about the new online calendar is … you have the control! You can add your own event to the calendar by creating a free account and entering your information.

You can either access the calendar by going to the website, www.newstribune.info, and clicking on “calendar” in the black strip across the top, or go directly to www.newstribune.info/things-to-do/events/. There, you will see a prompt to +PROMOTE YOUR ACCOUNT. Click on the link. If you haven’t yet registered, you will be asked to register for a free account.

Once you have registered, you will need the following information to post your event to the calendar:

1. Event title

2. Category (Not sure? Don’t worry, there’s a list of possible categories to choose from.)

3. Is it virtual? If so, you’ll check the virtual box

4. Location

5. Once you've entered your information, hit submit.

6. You will be taken to a page that has membership options, pick the free option.

7. On this page you can fill in more details about your event: start time, end time, summary, picture, ticket information, website for more information and contact information for the event.

8. Hit continue, where you’ll be able to preview and edit your submission before posting it online.