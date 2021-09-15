Mineral County reports 3 more COVID-related deaths

KEYSER - Three additional COVID-related deaths have been reported in Mineral County in a little over 24 hours.

On Monday, the Mineral County Health Department reported that an 81-year-old male had passed away due to COVID-related issues.

Early Wednesday, the health department reported an additional three county residents had succumbed to the virus - a 69-year-old female, an 81-year-old male, and an 87-year-old male.

These last three deaths brought Mineral County’s total number of residents lost to 96 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The total number of positive cases was at 548 Wednesday, which had actually gone down from Tuesday’s 554.

According to health department administrator A.Jay Root, however, Wednesday number actually reflects the 30 positives that were moved to the “recovered” list, plus 24 newly reported cases.

Root also shared some statistics from the West Virginia DHHR comparing statewide hospitalizations this month as compared to September 2020.

The current number of hospitalizations is 893, while a year ago it was 156. Of the 893, 84% are unvaccinated.

The current number of those hospitalized in the ICU is 275, compared to last year’s 61. Of the 275, 90% are unvaccinated.

The current number of those hospitalized who are on a ventilator is 160, compared to last year’s 30. Of that 160, 93.1% are unvaccinated.

The health department continues to offer vaccination clinics on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for West Virginia residents 12 years old and over. Appointments must be made by calling 304-788-1321.

