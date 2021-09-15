Embassy, Acting Out to present 'Our Town'

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND - Acting Out for Good and Embassy Theatre will present Thornton Wilder’s American classic “Our Town” opening Friday, Sept. 24, for three performances.

The story of the fictional small town of Grover's Corners is told through the everyday lives of its citizens. Throughout, Wilder uses metatheatrical devices, setting the play in the actual theatre where it is being performed. The main character is the stage manager of the theatre who directly addresses the audience, brings in guest lecturers, fields questions from the audience, and fills in playing some of the roles. The play is performed without a set on a mostly bare stage. With a few exceptions, the actors mime actions without the use of props.

Directed by Dana Bridges, the play will feature performances from Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, Brett Reel, Abby McLaughlin, George Daniel Brown, Linda Julien, Brian Tucker, Luann Lancaster, Danise Whitlock, Justice Courrier, Lily Riley, Colin Vogtman, Tyler Gilks, Jack Tabb, Lillian McKenzie, and Matt Armentrout.

The Friday and Saturday performances start at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinee will begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 or $10 for seniors and students, and may be purchased on Eventbrite.com or at the door. Reservations may be made by calling 240-362-7183.

Embassy Theatre is located on 49 Baltimore St. in Cumberland.