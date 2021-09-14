Westernport closes City Building

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

WESTERNPORT – Due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area, the Westernport City Building will be closed to the public until further notice.

The town council agreed Monday in order to best protect the employees and the citizens the offices will be closed.

The council will hold its next meeting Sept. 27 virtually and will look at a reopening plan at that time or during the Oct. 12 virtual meeting.

Residents needing to make payments can pay online at the town website townofwesternport.com or cash and checks may be placed in the deposit box located left of the entrance at the town hall. Residents may also pay bills by mailing to P.O. Box 266, Westernport, MD 21562 or bill payment can be set up through the bank.