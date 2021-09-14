Mineral County reports first COVID death in three months

KEYSER - For the first time in almost three months, Mineral County has had a death attributed to COVID-19.

The Mineral County Heath Department confirmed Monday that an 81-year-old male had passed away due to COVID-related issues. The last death was reported at the end of June.

This latest death brought the total number of COVID-related deaths in Mineral County up to 93 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Mineral County, like most counties in the vicinity, has been experiencing sharp spikes in positive COVID cases over the past few weeks.

As of Monday, the total number of current positives was 498 - a jump of 67 since the health department last reported on Friday.

The numbers have nearly doubled over the past two weeks, according to the following statistics provided by the health department:

Monday, Sept. 13: 498 positives

Friday, Sept. 10: 431 positives

Wednesday, Sept. 8: 378 positives

Tuesday, Sept. 7: 350 positives

Friday, Sept. 3: 252 positives

Thursday, Sept. 2: 224 positives

Wednesday, Sept. 1: 266 positives

Tuesday, Aug. 31: 253 positives

The virus spread has also created problems for the county’s schools, with both Keyser Primary and Keyser Middle closing and moving students to virtual learning on Monday.

Keyser Primary was able to bring students back in the classroom on Tuesday, although some classes still had to remain remote “due to quarantines or lack of staffing,” according to superintendent Troy Ravenscroft.

Keyser Middle will remain all virtual for the remainder of the week, however. Meal packs are to be sent home Thursday on the regular bus runs.

