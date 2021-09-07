Grand Jury indicts 24: Charges include drugs, sexual abuse, theft

KEYSER - A Mineral County Grand Jury indicted 24 people Tuesday on charges ranging from theft to sexual abuse to various drug-related issues.

Those indicted were:

- David Lee Hockenberry, 3659 River Rd., Fisher, reckless fleeing.

- Kayla Dawn Sneathen, 100 Cedar St., Moorefield, reckless fleeing.

- Joshua Isaiah Divelbliss, 109 Spring St., Keyser, burglary, grand larceny, and concealing stolen property.

- Christopher Leo Smith II, 113 Keller St., Fort Ashby, driving impaired causing death, driving impaired causing serious injury, and a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide.

- Shana Kay Riggleman, 39 Ashfield St., Piedmont, two counts of third offense shoplifting, four counts of forgery of a public document, four counts of uttering a public document, and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

- Michelle Lynn Kline, 64 W. Harrison St., Piedmont, possession of CDS with intent to deliver, conspiracy, and misdemeanor charges of no operator’s license and driving while revoked or suspended.

- Jamal James Jennings, 478 Spruce St., Westernport, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - methamphetamine, and conspiracy.

- William Wallace Whisner, 571 Old Furnace Rd., Ridgeley, 20 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, 16 counts of first degree sexual abuse, and one count of first degree sexual assault.

- Oscar Leonel Morales-Gaitan, 59 Small World Dr., Fort Ashby, two counts each of first degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

- Wesley Kevin Christ, 56 Rhein Dr., Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia, embezzlement.

- Kevin Leslie VanMeter, 48 Riverview Ave., Wiley Ford, grand larceny and transferring stolen property.

- Clayton Harlee Bennich, 116 Jackson St., Cumberland, burglary and misdemeanor charges of battery and destruction of property.

- Christopher A. Hines, 174 Jones Rd., Keyser, manufacture of a controlled substance - marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

- Dewaine Michael Wotring, 6726 Knobley Rd., Keyser, four counts of first degree sexual assault, four counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, and one count of first degree sexual abuse.

- Aaron Lee Dersin, 25 High St., Lonaconing, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - methamphetamine, and conspiracy.

- Travis William Moyer, 159 Rocket Center Rd., Keyser, possession of CDS with intent to deliver - methamphetamine, and conspiracy.

- Scott Thomas Riggleman, 18194 Northwestern Turnpike, Elk Garden, grand larceny, three counts of failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender, and misdemeanor charges of petit larceny, domestic assault, and brandishing.

- James Richard Lewis, 231 Labella Lane, Augusta, five counts of computer fraud and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.

- Todd Allen Tasker, 258 Main St., Westernport, failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender.

- James Lee Tephabock Jr., 135 Willow Ave. Keyser, fraudulent claim to insurance company, and obtaining money by false pretense.

- Troy Aaron Wilt, 43 Maryland Ave., Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance - heroin.

- Charles Lee Robinette, 112 E. Eagle Lane, Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance - heroin.

- Chad Wayne Salesky, 132 W. Piedmont St., Keyser, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance - heroin.

- Tory Nicole Burris, 11 Church St., Keyser, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. You can check out her bio and more of her work at https://www.newstribune.info/staff/6477370002/liz-beavers/. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.