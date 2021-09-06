Piedmont takes first step toward clearing off cluttered sidewalks

PIEDMONT - The Piedmont City Council has taken the first step toward trying to clean up its sidewalks.

Council member Terry LaRue, who had complained at a July council meeting that some residents were allowing all types of junk to collect on their sidewalks, held the first reading of Ordinance 63 Amended on Sept. 1.

The ordinance prohibits “the accumulation of such items as old lumber, trucks or automobiles, tires, old tin cans, paper, cardboard, rags, bottles, appliances, etc.” on “any lot, walk or alley way within the city limits.”

When proposing updating the ordinance in July, LaRue had called it the first step toward getting city residents to clean up their properties.

“We have a lot of people who are storing things on the streets,” he said at the time. “I know of at least seven properties on the hill that’s using the sidewalk to store ladders and everything else.

“What I’m suggesting … I think we can tweak this ordinance to include … that there is to be nothing on the sidewalk. The junk needs to be removed … so people can walk up and down the streets.”

According to the ordinance, anyone who is found to be in violation will be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined $100 for the first offense, $250 for the second offense, and $500 for the third offense.

The City of Piedmont will send a registered letter to the occupant and/or property owner to give them 30 days to correct the problem or be charged.

LaRue suggested, however, the city first send a courtesy letter and then if no action is taken by the resident, the registered letter could be sent.

Council member Paul Coleman made a motion to accept the first reading of the ordinance, and Beverly Noonan seconded it.

The second reading will be held at the next council meeting on Sept. 15.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. You can check out her bio and more of her work at https://www.newstribune.info/staff/6477370002/liz-beavers/. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.