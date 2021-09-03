Piedmont to honor Hometown Heroes

PIEDMONT - The City of Piedmont has joined the Hometown Hero project - a way to celebrate those city residents who served their country in the Armed Services.

Applications are now being accepted for names and photos to be placed on a 24x48 banner to be hung from utility poles in the downtown portion of the city.

The banners will be designed like those currently hanging in Keyser and will feature the name, rank, branch of the service, dates served, and photo of the veteran. Uniformed photos are preferred, but if none is available, a non-military photo can be used. Or if no photo is available at all, a silhouette of a soldier is included when the banner is printed.

The bottom of the banner will include the name of the individual or organization sponsoring that particular veteran.

Piedmont Council member Paul Coleman said the flags will be placed along Ashfield Street, Second and Third streets, and “all the way back to the pool.”

According to town clerk Carrie Lewis, more than 20 applications have already been received.

“We’ll do the whole downtown if we get enough,” Coleman said.

Sponsorships are $100 per banner, and applications, which are available on the city’s Facebook page, should be submitted by Sept. 30.

Lewis hopes those wishing to sponsor a banner will apply as soon as possible, however, so they can send their first order in to the manufacturer.

For further information or an application, call the city office at 304-355-2621or Paul Coleman at 304-813-5524.

