Allegany County to launch Pop-Up Libraries

WESTERNPORT - Allegany County is bringing it’s library to the readers this fall - including coming to Creekside Park in Westernport.

Starting this month and running through November, the Allegany County Library System staff will be bringing a mini library to several community locations throughout the county every Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These mini, moving libraries are called Pop-Up Libraries, because of their flexibility to “pop-up” anywhere. This fall, Pop-Up Libraries will be visiting Constitution Park in Cumberland, PVAA Fields in Cresaptown, Creekside Park in Westernport, HOPE Station in Cumberland, and the Riverside YMCA.

At the Pop-Up Libraries, patrons can check out new material including adult books, DVDs and audiobooks, sign up for a library card, get more information about library services and events, and of course, score some library swag.

There will even be some Pop-Up Gentle Yoga sessions at three of the Pop-Up Library events.

The Pop-Up Libraries will be at Creekside Park on Sept. 17 and Oct. 22.

For a full schedule of Pop-Up events, please visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info/popuplibrary or contact Ali Cline at 301-777-1200 ext. 1009.