Ridgeley: New Town Hall on hold for now

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY – Since the former Ridgeley School was razed in 2018, the Ridgeley council has been making plans for a new town hall on the site.

That reality is going to take a little longer, however, as the council recently agreed to put the project off until next year.

“We’re going to hold off till spring,” said mayor Bill Shepherd, citing elevated material costs of lumber and metal in the wake of COVID-19. “Come spring there’s a lot of things in our favor.”

With a hope that costs will recede and the town will benefit from a cost savings, officials hope they won’t have to borrow money for the project. They therefore agreed to wait.

“We do have drawings,” Shepherd said, noting, “We may add something.”

In other business, public works has had a busy summer and director Bobby Lambert urges residents, “If you see a problem call me, I can’t be everywhere at once.”

Efforts have been underway above and through the underpass including plans for power washing the sides and restoring the lighting with dusk to dawn lights on both sides.

Ridgeley is reinstating its rental inspection program with Lambert to become a certified inspector.

Letters will be sent to all landlords advising that vacant properties must be inspected before renting to another tenant.

The Ridgeley mayor and council will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Sharing Life Ministries Life Center on Second Street.