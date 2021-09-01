Looking for something to do Labor Day Weekend? Here are our Top 5 suggestions

Labor Day is almost here and if you’re looking for something to do this weekend, look no further than your local area.

There are plenty of fun things you can do and places to go and still keep yourself and your family safe during the pandemic.

Here are our top five suggestions for Labor Day weekend activities right here in Mineral County, in no particular order:

1. Cook out

There is no better time to enjoy your family than on a long holiday weekend, so take this time to cook out. Fire up the grill and hit your backyard.

Whether it’s burgers and dogs, steaks or chops, your local grocer has just the thing to satisfy your craving for that special cut grilled to perfection. And don’t forget the veggies - also great on the grill!

Looking for something sweet to top off your grilled goodies? Check out one of the local bakeries for some sugary goodness! Shop local and support our small business owners who work hard every day to bring us the best in taste-tempting treats!

2. Eat out

If you don’t feel like cooking out, then order from your favorite eatery; there are some amazing places to dine in or carry out in the Mineral County area. Pizza, subs, burgers, steaks, tacos, pasta, salads and much more are available at any one of your favorite restaurants. Whether you’re thinking fast food or sit-down fine dining, Mineral County has a place to fit the bill!

A word of caution: You may want to check to see if your favorite eatery is open on Monday; they may be giving their hard-working employees a much-deserved day off too!

3. Get outside

If you’re not feeling your back yard, or your favorite restaurant is closed, then take the family to one of our local parks. Several parks and roadside picnic sites have grilling areas and will make for a great day for family fun.

If outdoors is the thing for you, take your family to Jennings Randolph Lake for the day, to take in the scenery and the last little bit of summer. The Howell Run picnic area and campground will both be open for the weekend, but whether Shaw Beach will be open for swimming depends on how much rain the area gets on Wednesday.

Another great place to get outside is Larenim Park. The Arboretum offers a wonderful hiking experience and nature walk to check out all the trees, shrubbery and all it has to offer. The arboretum offers plenty of fresh air, and an educational family experience.

You can also check out the trails at Mill Meadow Park, and there are several trails to chose from. There are possibilities for all levels of hikers - hiking trails located on Greyson Gap Road are for the more seasonal hikers, while flat walking tracks are available at locations like the South End Complex, Burlington Fire Hall, New Creek School and the Keyser Primary/Middle School complex, among others.

4. Go play

Whether your kids are little ones or teens, you can find something for them to do at some of the parks and playgrounds in the area.

Swings, slides, climbing equipment and more will entertain the young ones while the teens can get active on the basketball or tennis courts.

Mom and Dad (or Grandma and Grandpa) can get involved or watch from the nearby benches - whichever way they choose to celebrate the weekend.

5. Go for a drive

If a leisurely drive is more your style, then take a trip up U.S. Route 50 to the Saddle Mountain overlook and take in the breathtaking views it has to offer. Or take a drive along one of the many back roads in the county for a view that you don’t see everyday.

Mineral County is rich in history and a beautiful place to enjoy time with your family. With rivers, lakes, and streams, places to bike, hike, and walk, there is no shortage of things to do. So enjoy your family and your county and get out there and make some memories locally.

Liz Beavers contributed to this story.

Barbara High is an award-winning staff writer/photographer with the Mineral Daily News Tribune and may be reached at bhigh@newstribune.info.