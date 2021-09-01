Despite Ida's heavy rains, Mineral County fares well

KEYSER - Although Tropical Storm Ida dumped anywhere from 4 1/2 to 6 inches of rain on various locations in Mineral County with a few short hours Wednesday, the Office of Emergency Management did not receive any calls for help nor did they have to ask anyone to evacuate their homes.

The heaviest periods of rain seemed to hit mid-morning to early afternoon, prompting Mineral County Schools and a number of area businesses to close early.

OEM director Luke McKenzie admitted that New Creek was making people “a little nervous” right around that time as the rushing water rose closer and closer to the edge in some spots. Once the rains dwindled to a light sprinkle, however, the creek quickly started to recede.

“It was already down about a foot an hour ago,” McKenzie told the News Tribune around 4:30 p.m.

According to McKenzie, he and his staff use readings on a gauge in New Creek to determine the danger level. Once the gauge reaches a 5, he explained, that’s considered the “watch stage,” At level 6, the OEM starts urging voluntary evacuations along the creek.

“It actually only got about a half foot below a 5,” he said.

While OEM staff continue to monitor New Creek and other streams in the county, they are continuously checking various areas throughout the county for high water, downed trees, etc.

“One of us is out there at all times,” McKenzie said.

The majority of the problems during the heaviest point of the rains seemed to be culverts and small streams that jumped their banks, pouring rushing water out into nearby roadways, as well as standing water where drainage is poor.

The entrance to the Mill Creek Golf Club, just off U.S. Route 50 near Burlington, was underwater, as was the intersection of Patterson Creek Road and Headsville Road.

Mineral County 911 reported a number of calls for downed trees and flooded basements.

