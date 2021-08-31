Keyser attorney sentenced for fraud

KEYSER - A Keyser attorney who admitted to fraud charges in federal court in April has been placed on three months probation.

Timothy Mark Sirk, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud after admitting to the submission of at least 33 fraudulent pay vouchers for his services as a public defender in Mineral County.

He also admitted to forging the signature of a Circuit Court Judge when submitting these vouchers.

The crime occurred from December 2016 to June 2018.

Sirk was also ordered to pay $34,773.68 in restitution.

Federal law allows for a sentence of up to 20 years for this particular offense.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.

Earlier, in February 2018, the West Virginia Supreme Court suspended Sirk’s license to practice law after upholding the Lawyer Disciplinary Board’s finding that he had committed multiple violations of the West Virginia Rules of Professional Conduct.

The board’s action came as the result of two complaints filed against Sirk: One, that he had without permission withdrawn $16,800 from a joint account he held with a long-time friend and client which consisted of money from the sale of the client’s mother’s house, and a second complaint where he failed to follow through after being paid by a client to file bankruptcy on her behalf.

In the first complaint, Sirk returned the entire $16,800 in question; in the second complaint, the client filed a civil suit against him and he repaid half the retainer fee, saying he had earned the other half with the work he had completed on the case.

In his testimony before the Hearing Panel Subcommittee of the Lawyer Disciplinary Board, Sirk cited various personal and health issues that had spurred him to commit the fraudulent acts.