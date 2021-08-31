Indie to present weekend of film

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - It’s a weekend of film for Keyser this coming Saturday and Sunday at The Indie On Main.

The second annual Paddy Town Film Festival kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. with the showing of “Boomslang,” a short 14-minute dark comedy with a zany serial killer stalking prey in offbeat, bizarre situations. It’ll kill you with laughter. “Boomslang,” however, is just one of 12 films submitted by filmmakers in this year’s festival.

A 6 p.m. reception follows the screenings, A light fare and refreshments will be served and included as part of the event.

The day after, on Sunday Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. and again at 8 p.m.,is the showing of the film “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

How does a shy, sheltered boy, born in Zanzibar, an archipelago off the East coast of Africa, who attended boarding school in India then moves on to England with his family, become one the world’s greatest performers? The movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” tells the story and can be seen on the big screen at the Indie.

Farrokh (Frederick) Bulsara was born Sept. 5, 1946. Twenty some years later in England he joins the rock n’ roll band Smile. It was shortly thereafter Frederick Bulsara takes over leadership of the band, branding himself now as Freddie Mercury. He renames the band Queen. Thus begins the meteoric rise of Freddie Mercury as one of the world’s greatest lead songwriters, vocalists, and showmen.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was released October 2018 with a runtime of 134 minutes. It has grossed over $900 million in box office sales since its release,

Rami Malek stars as Freddie Mercury, a role first conceived to be played by Sacha Baron Cohen but who later walked away from the project over creative differences. Tracing Freddie’s life in England and his leap into fame, the film has proven no less controversial than its protagonist. Journalist Russell Braile pointed out that “major historical events surrounding the band are portrayed either out of order or inaccurately in the film, while screenwriter Anthony McCarten counters that the work was written for dramatic effect and defends the script by saying, "We're making a movie here, not a documentary.”

Twentieth Century Fox and the film’s producers describe the movie as “a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury,” and adding that “Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound.”

The shy unassuming boy Farroch Bulsara, while attending boarding school in India, may never had dreamt to be famous someday, but to become the rock n’ roll icon and legend Freddie Mercury seems to have been written in the stars.

A spectacular energetic and creative showman, the band regularly drew huge crowds, including a record-setting concert that was held over two days in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and set the world record for the biggest paying audience at 250,000 people watching Freddie Mercury perform with Queen.

The movie shows twice on Sunday. The first showing is 5 p.m., and the second at 8 p.m. The lobby opens at 7 p.m. with popcorn and refreshments.

For more information about these films and other events, or group ticket sales, contact The Indie on Main at 15 N. Main Street in Keyser or on the web at TheIndieOnMain.com or by calling 304-359-4254.