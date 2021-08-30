Carpendale cracking down on ATVs

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

CARPENDALE – For years, Carpendale tolerated all-terrain vehicle riders, as long as operators were on the streets in a safe manner. In recent years, however, the issue has been of increasing concern, prompting local law enforcement to take action.

“We want to let them get to where they are going, out to the woods to ride,” said Ridgley Police Officer Clint Ward as the Carpendale council questioned what the police could do about irresponsible and reckless drivers.

“We want them in the woods, not speeding, stopping at the stop signs and not going round and round the neighborhood,” he added.

“We have to catch them in the act,” said Ward of the challenge in stopping offenders. “If you have someone driving by your house, flying by, call 911 and if we’re on duty we will be here.”

Ward noted that officers have been stopping riders when they see them on the road, telling the operators what the police can do and will do if things are not done properly.

“It they continue to break the law we will impound bikes. If we charge a kid they will lose their driving privileges till they are 18 or 21,” Ward added of the seriousness of the charges.

Officers are going to be keeping a close eye out for the town ATV permits and for drivers without a tag.

Carpendale’s ATV ordinance passed in 2020 calls for no ATVs on roads with lines unless they are crossing the road, at which point the vehicle must come to a complete stop before crossing and riders must yield to all traffic.

Riders under 18 must complete a rider safety course from the Department of Motor Vehicles and must wear a helmet. Parents are responsible for their children and can be charged with a misdemeanor when riders do not wear a helmet and obey traffic laws.

Commissioner Mary Jo Hinton asked the police to be on the lookout for speeding, especially with the start of school. Some motorists rush to get ahead of the bus so they do not have to follow it through town.

Another concern is the speed at which the school buses are travelling. Ward said he had clocked a bus going 45 mph.

In other business discussed by the city officials:

- Getting the brush pile behind the town hall burned this summer, the council has debated whether to reopen the area for dumping.

Once the new sewer system is installed the pump station will sit in the area, which is now home to the brush pile.

In the meantime, the council has agreed to reopen the area for the disposition of small brush. Residents must come to the town hall between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. with their debris.

Payment must be made before unloading at a rate of $5 per load, $10 for large trailers and $20 for a dump truck load.

Only small brush will be accepted, with nothing larger than three inches in diameter permitted. There must be no concrete blocks, stones, trash or grass clippings.

- The town is looking to doing some street patching and those noticing pot holes are asked to contact the town office.

- Commissioner Virgil O’Neal brought up concerns for the ballfield, including the need for a new roof on the concession stand, repairs to the fencing and access to restroom facilities. He noted that some as using the nearby ditch as a bathroom.

- A community yard sale is being planned for Sept. 25 in conjunction with the sale at the Holy Cross United Methodist Church.

A cross country run is also set for that day to benefit the Delaney’s Dream Foundation Scholarship Fund.

- The September meeting of the mayor and council has been cancelled; the next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5.