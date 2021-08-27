Potomac State clarifies Census issue

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College would like to clarify a statement that was made to the News-Tribune recently regarding the census for Mineral County and the drop in population being attributed to the college’s lack of students on campus during the pandemic.

According to the United States Census Bureau’s website (https://www.census.gov/library/fact-sheets/2020/dec/counting-college-students.html) college students should be counted where they live and sleep most of the time, even if they are temporarily staying elsewhere.

The information on the census.gov site also says, “Even if you are away from your student housing due to your school being temporarily closed due to COVID-19, you will be counted at the student housing where you usually live.’’

Students were on campus until mid-March 2020 when the pandemic started. They went home for spring break and remained home, finishing out the semester with virtual classes. Then, in August 2020, students returned to campus for the fall semester for both onsite and virtual learning. Residence halls were open.

The data census collection spanned from April 1 to Oct. 15, 2020.