Big changes planned for Mineral's Larenim Park

BURLINGTON - Big changes are in store for Mineral County’s Larenim Park.

The Mineral County Commissioners have been discussing the future of the aging Larenim Park Amphitheater for several months now, and this week, they received some good news for the other end of the park.

After announcing plans earlier this year to raze the amphitheater, which has deteriorated to the point that it is unusable, the commissioners said they intend to construct a new facility in its place.

They are currently seeking funding sources for the project, which they admit could take a little while.

In the meantime, an excavator has just completed improving the road up into the main area of the park, including access to the amphitheater, box office and concession stand and the field above it.

Talks are in progress for the installation of a dump station and, eventually, a shower house in the field to encourage people to utilize the park for camping.

County representatives were planning to meet this week with the health department to discuss the best location for a septic system.

Most recently, however, the county just received word that they have been awarded a grant which they plan to use for the installation of playground equipment down near the ballfields.

The $25,000 Healing the Planet grant - designed to help connect families with community green spaces - comes through the Giant Company and its Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful program.

“This is a great opportunity for our Parks and Recreation Department to add some much-needed facilities to our parks,” county administrator Luke McKenzie said, adding that the grant “is just the first step in many planned future improvements to our parks to help keep Mineral County beautiful.”

McKenzie credits Parks and Rec assistant Cody Jose with spearheading the grant process.

“She had been asked by numerous citizens of the county why we didn’t have a playground at Larenim,” he said. “We are grateful for her efforts in this endeavor.”

Mineral County will be advertising for bids for the purchase and installation of the equipment as soon as possible, McKenzie said.

The Giant Company, affiliated with Martins’ Food Stores, announced more than $500,000 in funding during Earth Day earlier this year. The grants support 42 projects that aim to build environmental stewardship by connecting people and families to green spaces, support environmental restoration efforts, and build community gardens.

The Giant Company is headquartered in Pennsylvania.

