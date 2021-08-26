Keyser levels out dirt pile; hopes for better relationship with county

KEYSER - The dirt pile that sparked a tense discussion between the Keyser City Council and Mineral County Commissioners is now gone, and mayor Damon Tillman says he hopes the city’s work to level out the property will be the start of a more cooperative relationship between the city and county.

The dirt pile, located on county-owned property off Route 46 also known as the former clay tennis courts, was left there by the city in 2013 per an agreement between then-county coordinator Mike Bland and then-mayor Randy Amtower.

The city had asked if they could dump the dirt and rock from a dredging project in New Creek, with the understanding that the material would later “be used as fill to extend the level area of that property,” according to an unsigned letter provided to the current council by county manager Luke McKenzie.

The dirt was left in a pile, however, and has remained untouched on the county property for eight years.

McKenzie told the mayor and council during their July 28 meeting that, when the agreement was made, the county had no need for the property. Current plans, however, call for the construction of a storage building on the property and the dirt pile needed to be removed.

The commissioners have approved construction of a storage building for the sheriff’s department on that location.

The back-and-forth over the dirt pile got tense at times, paired with another still undecided issue over whether or not the city will give the county an easement over West Street for the construction of a catwalk between the courthouse and the judicial annex. The city has denied the request and offered, instead, to sell West Street to the county.

During the discussion of the dirt pile, mayor Damon Tillman even asked McKenzie if he had planned to ask the city to remove the dirt “if we agreed to give you guys West Street.”

McKenzie told Tillman he and the commissioners had decided to ask the city about removing the dirt regardless of the West Street outcome.

“I’ll just be honest with you,” Tillman told McKenzie at the time, noting that the agreement was made by a previous mayor and the letters weren’t even signed. “If it was up to me … I wouldn’t move the dirt. I’d tell you guys you can have it. But we will look into it.”

That prompted McKenzie to chide Tillman, “You talk about wanting to have a working relationship (between the city and county), well whether its previous administration or current administration, even if the elected officials change, the responsibility remains the same to do what’s right.”

Council member Mike Ryan then asked if the city were to level the dirt, and not remove it, would that be acceptable to the county.

“That would be fine,” McKenzie replied.

Council member Jim Hannas noted, however, that leveling out the dirt would be a costly ordeal and the discussion was dropped at that point.

Wednesday, however, Tillman announced that the dirt had been leveled.

“We honored the previous agreement,” he said, noting that the work had been done by J. R. Lucas and “he did a heck of a job.

“We hope we can continue to work with the county with no issues,” Tillman said.

The county will now have shale and gravel hauled to the site and spread out for a pad for the building, and construction on the storage building should begin soon.

Cost of the building, which was bid by CN Metals, will be $137,250, and that does not include excavation of the site or installation of electric.

