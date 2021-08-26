A Game of Pick-Up: PSC athletes, coaches lend Keyser a helping hand

Special to the News Tribune
WVU Potomac State College women’s head basketball coach Larry Kruk, campus president Jennifer Orlikoff, and women’s basketball team members Maddie Martin from Shinnston; Sierra Mulkey from Hagerstown; Alexis Yanosky of Berlin, Pensylvania; and Makenna Douthitt from Fort Ashby take part in the city-wide cleanup project sponsored by the PSC Athletic Department during the students’ first full weekend back at school.
WVU Potomac State College cross country runners Aidyn Harris from Fairmont and Claire DelSignore from Keyser, along with head coach Mark Sprouse, pick up litter along Mineral Street as part of PSC’s Welcome Weekend community service project.
WVU Potomac State College students Donald Casteel from Las Vegas, Nevada; William Mills from Atlanta, Georgia; Ryan Hess from Spokane, Washington; Dylan Rotz from Pittsburgh; and Jyaire Marshburn from Atlanta, Georgia - all members of the college’s eSports program, clean up litter in Keyser during the first weekend back to school.

KEYSER - WVU Potomac State College student-athletes and coaches joined together for a common cause during the first full weekend the students were back on campus.

The cause was a litter pickup throughout the Keyser community. The students also took the opportunity to share athletic schedules for their upcoming seasons.

The college officially opened its fall semester with the start of classes Aug. 18. Welcome Week activities were planned throughout the opening days, culminating with a pool party for all students at the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool, which the Keyser City Council graciously rented exclusively for PSC students.

Members of the women’s volleyball team at WVU Potomac State College recently participated in a city-wide cleanup project in Keyser. Pictured, team member Jaden Rapson from Ridgeley; assistant volleyball coach Mary Slider; and volleyball team members Katie L’Heureux from Romney; Nicola Ganoe from Cresaptown; and Anna Shaffer from Ridgeley work along St. Cloud Street.
WVU Potomac State College athletes who participated in the city-wide clean up during their first full weekend back on campus got together for a group photo after finishing the job. Their project concluded with a swim party at the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool.