A Game of Pick-Up: PSC athletes, coaches lend Keyser a helping hand

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - WVU Potomac State College student-athletes and coaches joined together for a common cause during the first full weekend the students were back on campus.

The cause was a litter pickup throughout the Keyser community. The students also took the opportunity to share athletic schedules for their upcoming seasons.

The college officially opened its fall semester with the start of classes Aug. 18. Welcome Week activities were planned throughout the opening days, culminating with a pool party for all students at the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool, which the Keyser City Council graciously rented exclusively for PSC students.