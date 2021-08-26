Folk-pop, bluegrass and jazz: Frostburg has busy CES lineup

Special to the News Tribune

FROSTBURG - The Cultural Events Series at Frostburg State University returns to the stage with an exciting 2021-22 season.

Artists from Russia, New Zealand, India, South Korea, Ireland and the United States will offer professional performing arts events in ballet, comedy, circus arts, jazz, funk, bluegrass and classical music.

Unless otherwise noted, all performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Baltimore-based Americana duo The Honey Dewdrops will present the Appalachian Festival Capstone Concert on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Frostburg Palace Theatre, 31 E. Main St.

Acoustic Guitar Magazine raved, “Their handcrafted sound [centers] on swarming harmonies and acoustic guitars that churn like a paddlewheel and shimmer like heatwaves on the highway.”

Two events will take place during FSU’s Family Weekend celebration. The charismatic a cappella musicians of reVoiced will perform in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 1, and an interactive concert of comedy and music with Dueling Pianos will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. in the Alice R. Manicur Assembly Hall in the Lane University Center. These events are presented in partnership with the FSU Office of Student Life.

Celebrate Hispanic American Heritage Month on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. with “Salsa Magic: Latin American Dance Party.” Over the course of an evening, professional Latin dancers Lee “El Gringuito” Smith and Kat La Gata will teach participants the international dance styles of merengue, bachata and salsa, followed by a high-energy dance competition. The free, three-hour event, which takes place in Lane Manicur Hall, is presented in partnership with the Office of Student Life.

The Maryland Symphony Orchestra returns on Friday, Nov. 12, for a classical concert, “Transformations: Beethoven, Brown and Prokofiev” in Pealer Recital Hall. The program features Sergei Prokofiev’s “Classical Symphony,” Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 4” and a newly commissioned work, “Merging Pods,” from composer Michael Brown. The engagement is supported by the Community Trust Foundation’s Iris and Peter Halmos Community Fund and the FSU Foundation.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Ak Dan Gwang Chil brings exhilarating Korean shamanic folk-pop to the CES Club Series. The performance celebrates Korea’s folk roots with delightful, unexpected style. The New York Times observed that Ak Dan Gwang Chil plays “not as earnest traditionalists, but as a giddy showband with all the trappings of K-pop.”

This event, presented in partnership with the Office of Student Life, is supported by the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation and Korea Arts Management Services.

The holiday season begins with a joyful concert from multiple Grammy Award-nominated bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent. Described by USA Today as “the best of bluegrass, country and gospel this side of Heaven,” Jamie Dailey and James Vincent are backed by a phenomenal band of award-winning musicians for an evening of beloved holiday music.

The concert takes place Saturday, Dec. 4, in Lane Manicur Hall.

Soulful jazz singer Alicia Olatuja will appear as part of the CES Club Series with “Intuition: Songs From the Minds of Women” on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Manicur Assembly Hall. Praised by the New York Times as “a singer with a strong and luscious tone and an amiably regal presence on stage,” Olatuja first came into the national spotlight in a solo performance at the 2013 inauguration of President Barack Obama. The event is supported by the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation Jazz Touring Network.

The Russian National Ballet comes to the stage with “Swan Lake” on Tuesday, March 8, in the Pealer Drama Theatre. Set to Tchaikovsky’s haunting score, this tragic tale of betrayal, redemption and eternal love has enchanted audiences across the world since its Moscow premiere more than 100 years ago.

A new generation of Irish dance arrives on Wednesday, March 16, with a lively performance from Velocity in Pealer Recital Hall. Guinness World Record holder for the “Fastest Feet in the World,” James Devine and five-time world-champion Irish dancer, David Geaney, join a motley crew of mind-blowing musicians and an old-school scratch DJ to create a unique performance.

A high-energy blend of funk, jazz and danceable grooves heats up the CES Club Series with the musicians of Ghost-Note on Thursday, March 31. Headed by Grammy-winning musicians Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth from the popular jazz band, Snarky Puppy, Ghost-Note pushes funk music into the future with fresh takes on everything from Afrobeat and hip-hop to psychedelia, world folklore and more. This performance, which will be held in Lane Manicur Hall, is supported by the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation Jazz Touring Network, and is presented in partnership with the Office of Student Life.

New Zealand’s Indian Ink Theatre Company presents an experience like no other with “Mrs. Krishnan’s Party.” Audience members will step into the back room of Krishnan’s store, where garlands decorate the ceiling, food simmers on the stove, laughter abounds and strangers become friends. Two performances, on Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, will take place in Lane Manicur Hall.

Family audiences will delight in the imaginative presentation of Acrobuffos “Air Play,” where umbrellas fly, fabrics soar over the audience, people are swallowed by balloons and snow swirls, filling the stage. With stunning images and gales of laughter, “Air Play” bounces on the edge of definition: part comedy, part sculpture, part circus and part theatre. Two performances, on Friday, April 29, at 6 and 8 p.m. will be held in the Pealer Drama Theatre. This event is supported by the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation.

Tickets are available beginning Monday, Aug. 30. For more information, including ticket discount options, visit CES’ webpage at ces.frostburg.edu or contact the University box office at 1-866-849-9237 or 301-687-3137.The box office, located in the FSU Lane University Center, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CES is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org), the Allegany Arts Council and the City of Frostburg.

The University is following CDC guidance based on current conditions in our area. Currently, FSU expects masks to be worn indoors when in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors to campus must visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring.