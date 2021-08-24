Mineral County's COVID cases up 254.5%; West Virginia cases surge 95.3%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in West Virginia in the week ending Sunday, rising 95.3% as 5,536 cases were reported. The previous week had 2,835 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

West Virginia ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 12.7% from the week before, with 1,031,057 cases reported. With 0.54% of the country's population, West Virginia had 0.54% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Mineral County reported 137 cases as of Monday. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,123 cases and 92 deaths.

Within West Virginia, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Barbour, Upshur and Wetzel counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Kanawha County, with 512 cases; Berkeley County, with 407 cases; and Cabell County, with 377. Weekly case counts rose in 52 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Kanawha, Berkeley and Cabell counties.

West Virginia ranked 47th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 46.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 60.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, West Virginia reported administering another 7,748 vaccine doses, including 4,623 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 4,621 vaccine doses, including 3,980 first doses. In all, West Virginia reported it has administered 1,504,234 total doses.

Across West Virginia, cases fell in three counties, with the best declines in Gilmer, Pocahontas and Taylor counties.

In West Virginia, 32 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 11 people were were reported dead.

A total of 177,533 people in West Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 3,008 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 37,709,810 people have tested positive and 628,503 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 22.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 910

The week before that: 753

Four weeks ago: 506

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 127,810

The week before that: 119,267

Four weeks ago: 65,419

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.