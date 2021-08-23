Apple Harvest looking for volunteers

Special to the News Tribune

BURLINGTON - Planning for the annual Apple Harvest Festival is moving forward.

This year, due to the April 2020 fire that destroyed the maintenance building and equipment on the Burlington campus, festival coordinators no longer have the automatic apple butter stirrers. They therefore need more volunteers then usual to prepare the apple butter the week prior to the actual festival (Sept, 24- Oct. 1). The preparation will take place in the new larger building that is equipped with bay doors that will be opened and ceiling fans.

Of course, the copper pots/fire will still be located in the outdoor covered area as in years past.

Any individuals, civic organizations or churches who would have a few hours to spare are encouraged to come on over to the campus -120 Hope Lane in Burlington- anytime between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. that week.

For further information, call auxiliary president Cindy Clark at 304-790-3687.

The Apple Harvest Festival is Oct. 2-3.