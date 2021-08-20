Smithsonian exhibit coming to Moorefield

Special to the News Tribune

MOOREFIELD — The Smithsonian exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America will launch its statewide tour Monday, Aug. 30, at Moorefield High School in Hardy County.

The exhibit will be open to the public in Moorefield until Sept. 30. The public is invited to an opening reception to be held Monday, Aug. 30, 5-6:30 at the high school.

After its special opening, Crossroads will be open to the public noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Hours will be extended during Hardy County’s Heritage Weekend Sept. 25-26. Weekday school hours will be reserved for students and teachers from around the county.

The exhibit examines the present-day turning point at which many rural American towns find themselves. Since the early 1900s, rural America has experienced significant changes in demographics, educational opportunities, access to services, and economic viability. Today, the population of the nation’s rural areas is less than half of what it was in 1900, yet America’s small towns continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development. Economic innovation, including investment in cultural and creative economies, has helped many communities create their own renaissance.

After departing Moorefield at the end of September, Crossroads will travel to six additional sites around the state.

The tour is sponsored by the West Virginia Humanities Council. “Every host community has a different take on the exhibit’s themes,” says council program officer Kyle Warmack. “It’s so exciting to watch these diverse efforts come together.” He adds that visitors can find something different at every site, ranging from local exhibits to theatrical productions, and from historical tours to craft demonstrations. “The range of activities is very exciting,” he adds. “Which is what Crossroads is all about—discussing the vibrant heritage and cultural life of our rural communities.”

The Smithsonian’s stay in Moorefield is hosted by the Hardy County Convention and Visitors Bureau (HCCVB), and visitors are encouraged to contact them for more details about local Crossroads programming and events.

The Crossroads tour is made possible through the Museum on Main Street (MOMS) program, an alliance of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, the Federation of State Humanities Councils, state humanities councils across the country, and cultural organizations in small, rural communities.