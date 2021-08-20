Mineral County numbers continue to rise

KEYSER - Although Mineral County remained in the orange color category this week on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID map, the county was in the red for its rate of infection by Thursday.

The chart accompanying the map on the WVDHHR website lists Mineral’s infection rate at 26.05% Thursday. The chart also shows a rapid increase in infection rate since Aug. 13, when the rate was 11.7%, putting Mineral County in the gold category at that time.

The categories run from green, with minimal community transmission of COVID-19, through yellow, gold, orange and red. Red is described as “substantial community transmission.”

The rate of transmission is not the only thing that factors in to a county’s overall color code, however. Other considerations include the percentage of positive cases in the county. In Mineral County, that number was 104 on Friday - an increase of 52 just since Tuesday - putting the county in the orange category on Thursday. Overall, the county remained at orange.

In 2020, the state’s schools were directed by the Governor to follow directives based on each color code, and orange would have called for suspension of in-person instruction and all athletics to be limited to conditioning only.

Tuesday at the Mineral County Board of Education meeting, superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said the county school districts are currently not bound to the map.

“It’s not all tied to that color-coded map; we’re not bound to that this year,” he said, adding that the map reflects what has happened in the recent past, and the school system, in making decisions for the students, must look at more current data and which way it is trending.

According to Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root, the infection rate of the Delta Variant rises and falls at a more rapid pace than COVID did last year.

“And right now, we’re on the rise,” he said.

Mineral County Schools opened on Friday, with all students, staff and anyone else in the buildings mandated to wear a mask.

